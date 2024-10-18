Guardians' Emmanuel Clase Flexes Awards After Rough Game

Cleveland Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase isn't sweating the fact his poor outing almost cost his team a crucial win over the Yankees ... taking to Instagram to flex all the accomplishments he's racked up over the years -- after reportedly making a mad dash from the ballpark seven minutes after the contest concluded.

The 26-year-old -- who gave up back-to-back home runs to Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton to give New York the lead in the top of the 8th -- pulled out all the hardware to show that while it was far from the performance he wanted, one bad day doesn't define him.

Clase -- one of the best arms in the league -- showed off his American League Reliever of the Month awards, the rings he earned for being voted an MLB All-Star, and his All-MLB plaque from 2023.

Prior to the postseason, the last time Clase allowed an earned run was all back in late August. But in October alone, he's given up six runs total against New York and the Detroit Tigers.

Luckily for the Guardians pitcher, his teammates picked up the slack with a pair of clutch home runs to secure their first win of the series.

Even with the rough stretch, Clase's teammates are still standing behind their closer.

"It was just like, 'You know what, it’s time we give him a break,'" David Fry said. “He carried our team all year long in the ninth inning, and it’s our time to pick him up, and I’m glad we did."