Guardians Manager Stephen Vogt Chokes Back Tears After Emotional Win

Play video content

There's no crying in baseball, but Guardians manager Stephen Vogt made an exception Monday night ... breaking down in tears after Cleveland capped off a wild comeback win!!

The Guards were playing catchup for most of their crucial divisional matchup against the Minnesota Twins ... but things swayed in their favor when Kyle Manzardo hit a clutch homer to put his squad up 4-3 in the bottom of the 8th inning.

The first-year skipper met with the media after Cleveland's 87th dub of the season ... and he couldn't help but choke back tears when talking about his players.

Vogt said his favorite moment of the night was when Manzardo's teammate, Josh Naylor, waited at home plate to embrace him after the moonshot ... as it encapsulated how special the squad is to him and each other.

"I love these guys," the former catcher said. "They're so much fun to watch. They love each other. They work hard. That was an emotional night. And to see two teammates come together like that? That's powerful."

Vogt then walked off the stage ... and we're assuming there were a bunch of hugs going around in the clubhouse afterward.