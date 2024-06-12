MLB Fan Gets Tasered and Handcuffed After Running Onto Field, Video

Play video content X/@YountsChase32

Warning to all baseball fans: Please refrain from jumping onto the field and doing backflips in front of police officers or you will be tased and handcuffed on the ground.

No Joke! That's exactly what happened Tuesday night when the Cincinnati Reds went head-to-head with the Cleveland Guardians.

Check out the video ... it starts off relatively calmly with this dude hanging out with one of the outfielders on the field at Great American Ball Park in Ohio.

The guy then sprinted away while being pursued from behind by a police officer holding a Taser gun in one hand. He waved his arms in the air with the cop hot on his trail.

Suddenly, the man stopped dead in his tracks and did a back flip almost crashing into the officer before charging forward again.

But, he didn't get very far ... the officer raised the Taser and shot the man full of electrical volts, causing him to fall face-first to the grass.

As the officer quickly cuffed him, other cops arrived and took him into custody. No word yet on whether he was charged or suffered injuries.