MLB Fans Get In Violent Fistfight At Giants Vs. Padres Game

Several men attending the Giants vs. Padres game at Petco Park on Saturday evening got into a violent fistfight in a concourse ... and the wild scene was all captured on video.

Check out the footage, you can see at least four men were involved in the altercation ... with two tussling on the floor -- while the other two were slugging one another while upright.

Walked to the bathroom and a brawl broke out at Petco lmfao pic.twitter.com/YdoUc6Ngzz — Trev (@trevdawg27) March 31, 2024 @trevdawg27

At one point during the standing skirmish, a punch appeared to land so flush on the man in a No. 44 San Diego jersey, it knocked him to the ground.

Meanwhile, the men who had been on the floor wrestling had gotten to their feet, but the young Padres fan was slammed back to the ground quickly. He was then tagged in the face by a flurry of jabs.

Security mercifully broke up the fight after a few more tense moments. It's unclear if anyone suffered significant injuries or if any arrests were made -- we're out to cops, but so far, no word back yet.

The incident was the second violent one to go down at Petco over the weekend ... roughly 24 hours prior, on Friday night, a female Padres fan was seen on video slapping a male Giants one.