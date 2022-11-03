Phillies Fans Brawl In Women's Bathroom After World Series Loss
11/3/2022 9:35 AM PT
Several female Phillies fans turned on each other following the team's tough loss to the Astros on Wednesday -- beating the hell out of one another inside a women's bathroom near the stadium.
The chaos at Xfinity Live! -- a popular Phillies watch spot just feet from Citizens Bank Ballpark -- was all captured on video ... showing at least four women decked out in Philadelphia gear going at it in the venue's restroom.
November 3, 2022 @buddyryanstan
In the clip, you can see hair was pulled, and punches were thrown. At one point during the fracas, two women wrestled MMA-style on the floor.
No word on what caused the fight -- but the potential combo of alcohol and Houston no-hitting the Phillies seem to be the likely powder keg.
HISTORY MADE.— MLB (@MLB) November 3, 2022 @MLB
The @astros are only the second team in MLB history to throw a #WorldSeries no-hitter! pic.twitter.com/xFGB6VaCdo
We reached out to cops to see if any arrests were made ... but a spokesperson for the Philadelphia Police Dept. tells us officers were not contacted nor dispatched in reference to the incident.
The women will have only a few hours to lick their wounds ... Game 5 starts at 8 PM ET on Thursday night.