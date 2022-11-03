Phillies Fans Brawl In Women's Bathroom After World Series Loss

Several female Phillies fans turned on each other following the team's tough loss to the Astros on Wednesday -- beating the hell out of one another inside a women's bathroom near the stadium.

The chaos at Xfinity Live! -- a popular Phillies watch spot just feet from Citizens Bank Ballpark -- was all captured on video ... showing at least four women decked out in Philadelphia gear going at it in the venue's restroom.

In the clip, you can see hair was pulled, and punches were thrown. At one point during the fracas, two women wrestled MMA-style on the floor.

No word on what caused the fight -- but the potential combo of alcohol and Houston no-hitting the Phillies seem to be the likely powder keg.

HISTORY MADE.



The @astros are only the second team in MLB history to throw a #WorldSeries no-hitter! pic.twitter.com/xFGB6VaCdo — MLB (@MLB) November 3, 2022 @MLB

We reached out to cops to see if any arrests were made ... but a spokesperson for the Philadelphia Police Dept. tells us officers were not contacted nor dispatched in reference to the incident.