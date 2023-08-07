Guardians' Minor League Affiliate Clowns Tim Anderson KO With Game Promotion

The Cleveland Guardians' high-a affiliate is ruthlessly trolling Anderson over his failed fight with Ramirez ... releasing a quartet of knockout game promotions this week that are all savage as hell!!

The Lake County Captains introduced the promos poking fun at Anderson on Monday afternoon ... just two days after the Chicago White Sox star appeared to be KO'ed out by Ramirez during an in-game altercation.

In one of the ticket promos, the Ohio-based team said it would offer anybody named Tim "a FREE TICKET to sit down on the grass." In another, it said it'd be hosting a "Punch Out Competition" in its arcade.

The team also included in its announcement a picture of a person wearing an Anderson jersey -- while laying face down on the ground.

The internet has seemed to overwhelmingly love the team's clowndown of Anderson -- although we're sure the shortstop isn't a fan ... considering after the initial incident went down on Saturday night, he wasn't pleased one bit.

If you missed it, he launched a series of cryptic tweets seemingly addressing the fight ... with one saying, "keep kicking on me while I’m down.."

Seems the Lake County Captains are willing to keep doing that, though -- much to many Ohio-based Tim's delight.