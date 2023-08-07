Lionel Messi Fan Throws Haymakers In Wild Fistfight ... At Game In Dallas

While Lionel Messi was dazzling on the field on Sunday night, one of his supporters was throwing haymakers in a wild brawl in the stands ... and the fight was all captured on video.

The crazy scuffle happened at some point during Inter Miami's game against FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas ... when one Lionel fan apparently got so enraged with some Dallas supporters, he decided to throw fists.

You can see in footage shot by a bystander, the man wearing Messi's Argentina No. 10 jersey whaled on one FC Dallas fan over and over again ... while two others got into a mixup nearby.

Eventually, three of the men involved in the altercation spilled onto the ground after a big takedown from the Messi fan.

No word on how the fracas was ultimately broken up -- though a spokesperson for the Frisco Police Dept. tells TMZ Sports one arrest was made.

The guys missed a hell of a performance by Messi amid their tiff ... 'cause the 36-year-old -- who just made his MLS debut last month -- scored two goals and made a penalty kick in a shootout to help give his team a come-from-behind 4-4 win.