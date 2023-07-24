Lionel Messi House Hunts In FL After Inter Miami Debut, Scopes Out Huge Mansion

Lionel Messi's clearly looking to make South Florida feel more like home ... the new Inter Miami star was spotted house hunting over the weekend -- scoping out a massive mansion in Fort Lauderdale.

The 36-year-old -- fresh off scoring the game-winning goal in his debut for David Beckham's MLS squad last Friday -- used his day off on Sunday to check out the potential new spot for him and his family.

Messi's wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, and all of their tykes joined the footballer on the trek ... looking at a big place that was right along the Intracoastal Waterway.

No word yet if Messi liked it enough to put an offer on it ... but one thing is obvious -- the guy can certainly afford whatever price tag it came with.

As part of his new 2.5-year deal with Inter Miami, he'll reportedly make roughly $5 MILLION per month!

Of course, he's already shown he's worth it ... 'cause he lifted his new squad over Cruz Azul with a free kick in the 94th minute of his first match with the team.