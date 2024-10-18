Travis Kelce Defends Cleveland Fandom After Taylor Date Sans Guardians Gear

Travis Kelce is insisting he's a Cleveland guy through and through, despite showing up to a Guardians vs. Yankees game with Taylor Swift in neutral clothes this week ... clapping back at fans who questioned his fandom with a fiery response.

Game 3 of the ALCS ended in dramatic fashion on Thursday ... a matchup that went back-and-forth in the final two innings before the Guards secured the win in the 10th with a David Fry two-run homer.

Kelce -- who is from Cleveland Heights -- shared his excitement over the shocking result ... saying, "Playoff baseball baby!!! @CleGuardians have the city absolutely ROCKIN TONIGHT!! What a game!"

Some Ohioans didn't wanna hear it from the Kansas City Chiefs superstar, though ... quickly reminding him he failed to -- in their eyes -- properly support his Guards during Game 1 at Yankee Stadium, which he attended with his girlfriend.

The issue surrounds Kelce electing not to sport not even as little as a Cleveland keychain during his appearance ... as many thought it would be a great opportunity to show his team pride on a national stage.

But the 35-year-old made it clear no matter what he's got on his body, there's Cleveland blood running through it.

"😂😂😂 I’ve been a cleveland sports fan my entire life…," Kelce said. "Make it back to countless amount of games over the years both Guards and Cavs just to enjoy these memories with my friends and family, WIN OR LOSE!!"

"and I don’t wear Cleveland gear one time 😂 and all of a sudden I’m not a real fan?! Ask anybody that was in or around that suite on game 1 who I was cheering for, they’ll let you know I was there for the @CleGuardians."

In Kelce's defense, he really has exhibited his hometown pride in the past ... hitting up several Cleveland sporting events over the years -- and even throwing a first pitch for the Guards in the past (albeit quite terribly).