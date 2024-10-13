Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Share Romantic Dinner in NYC
Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Enjoy Solo NYC Dinner Date ... No Double Dating This Time
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce went out for another dinner date in NYC, only this time they were without Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively — but they were still the center of attention.
On Saturday night, the power couple rolled up in a chauffeured white SUV to Torrisi — a fancy Italian restaurant in Soho.
Travis got out first from the backseat, and then went into chivalry mode ... walking around to the other side to open Taylor's door and help her step out.
The lovebirds then strolled hand-in-hand past a bunch of photographers snapping pictures of them, before they disappeared inside the upscale eatery.
Taylor looked amazing in a gold dress with black heels. Travis kept it casual in a light blue polo, tan pants and white sneakers.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Double Date With Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively
As we reported, the pop star and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end hung out Friday night, too, with their pals Ryan and Blake for a double date ... also in SoHo.
The foursome chowed down at The Corner Store restaurant, with their excited fans and the paparazzi stationed outside, capturing the stars on camera.
At this point, there's no denying the strong bond Taylor and Travis have developed since they started dating around the summer of 2023. The big question is ... will they get engaged?