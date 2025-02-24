Legendary Singer Roberta Flack Dead at 88

Legendary singer Roberta Flack has died.

The R&B singer became famous in the 1970s, first with her song "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face."

Another famous song of hers, "Killing Me Softly With His Song," was famously covered by the Fugees in the 1990s, with Lauryn Hill crooning.

Flack had numerous other pop and R&B hits, working with Donny Hathaway, Leonard Cohen, and Burt Bacharach, among many others.

Her last album was 2012's "Let It Be Roberta," a collection of Beatles covers.

Flack was born in North Carolina in 1937. Her cause of death was not released, according to a statement by her representatives.

In 2018, she had to leave the Apollo Theater stage early due to illness, and her management later revealed she had suffered a stroke years earlier. In 2022, a rep announced Flack was diagnosed with ALS.

Roberta was 88.