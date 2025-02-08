Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Ashanti Mourns Irv Gotti While Reflecting on Complicated Relationship

ashanti irv gotti instagram getty composite main
Getty / Instagram @ashanti Composite

Ashanti has broken her silence on the death of Irv Gotti ... and her heartfelt message made it clear she cared for him deeply ... but it certainly wasn't always great between the duo.

In her IG message Friday night, Ashanti called the late cofounder of Murder Inc. a "musical genius" who had the "ability to push me to be my best."

ashanti irv gotti sub getty swipe
Getty

The music mega-producer -- who worked with big acts like DMX, Ja Rule and Ashanti -- died Wednesday in New York City. It's currently unclear exactly how he died.

And it's true ... Irv after all played a major role in launching her career ... and via her post, Ashanti seems heartbroken they didn't reconcile before his death.

ashanti irv gotti sub instagram
Instagram / @ashanti

The singer wrote in part ... "I can’t believe things ended like this….and it makes me so sad…We weren’t on the best terms the past few years but as I’ve always said, through our ups and downs I will forever be grateful for everything that you’ve done for me."

irv_gotti_last_time_kal JUNE 2022
THE LAST TIME WE SAW HIM
TMZ.com

Noting they "made history" and that will "remain infinite," she added ... "All the greatness and positive things that came, far outweigh the dark and negative times."

Irv and Ashanti had a war of words a couple years ago, when he opened up -- on a now legendary "Drink Champs" episode -- about what he described as their "relationship." She fired back, saying it was never that serious to her, and accused Gotti of being salty he no longer had control of her career.

ashanti irv gotti sub getty swipe
Getty

The rise of Irv's label was the subject of the 2022 BET documentary, "The Murder Inc Story" ... and Ashanti felt that was also part of why they beefed, because she chose not to participate in the 3-part series.

Getty

All that said ... she closed their chapter with ... "I have always prayed for you to find peace. Sending love and prayers to the entire family. Rest well. Rest in Peace Irv 🙏🏽🕊️"

