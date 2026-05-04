Gordon Ramsay's Restaurant Gets Pooped On by Customer After Dog Incident

One of Gordon Ramsay's restaurants is getting dog-piled online after a pooch was filmed allegedly taking a dump on a wee-wee pad inside the pizza joint ... but an eyewitness says it's all just a bunch of bull crap!

Here's the poop scoop ... a customer hopped on TikTok to vent about what she says was a dog taking a "pee & 💩" on a wee-wee pad near the table she was sharing with her husband and newborn baby inside Gordon Ramsay Street Pizza - Battersea restaurant in London, England.

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The woman says she complained about the dog to staff, but claims nobody did a damn thing. Another TikTok video shows the canine on the pad next to another table with people sitting around it.

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Our eyewitness -- who says they saw the entire incident -- gave us a different story, claiming the dog was merely sitting on the mat instead of sitting on the floor ... and "it never went to the toilet at all!"

The woman who posted complained that dogs shouldn’t be allowed in restaurants and demanded to move tables, according to the eyewitness.