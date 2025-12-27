Gordon Ramsay's Daughter Holly Marries Olympic Swimmer Adam Peaty

Holly Ramsay is a married woman!

The 25-year-old daughter of Gordon and Tana Ramsay married Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty in the UK Saturday. The famed chef can be seen proudly walking with his daughter outside The Abbey Church of Saint Peter and Saint Paul.

He looked dapper in a tuxedo embellished with a white flower boutonniere, while Holly looked like a Christmas angel in a silky white dress that featured a full skirt and ornate lace detailing.

Gordon took to Instagram before he walked Holly down the aisle and gushed that he was "so lucky" to do so, and thrilled to be "gaining an incredible son in law" in Adam.

The wedding was notably attended by Victoria and David Beckham along with their kids, Cruz, Romeo and Harper. Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola -- who they are estranged from -- did not join their family for Holly's special day.

Holly is now stepmother to Adam's 5-year-old son, George, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend, Eirianedd Munro.

Gordon's daughter and the athlete made their relationship Instagram official in June 2023 and announced their engagement in September 2024. While showing off her custom-made engagement ring, she promised to always be by Adam and George's side, further gushing ... "Thank you for letting the little girl inside of me feel loved, seen and happier than ever. I love you & I cannot wait to be your wife."