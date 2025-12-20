Lily Allen Kisses Jonah Freud During Christmas Party after David Harbour Split

Looks like Santa delivered Lily Allen an early Christmas present -- a new boy toy she can't keep her hands off of!

Check out the lovey dovey pics from the singer's Christmas soiree in London Friday night ... she and rumored beau Jonah Freud were in their own little world as they locked lips for all to see. They have their arms lovingly around one another in several photos, displaying smiles that make their joy impossible to disregard.

And in another snap, Lily appears comforted as she rests her head on Jonah's shoulder. Too cute!

The pair even posed for a photo together later in the evening ... which also gave us a better look at her red-hot fur-lined dress!

Lily and Jonah looked cozy last month, too, when they were spotted on a dinner date at a west London restaurant. Jonah is the son of PR executive Matthew Freud and Caroline Hutton, and Matthew's uncle is the late British painter Lucian Freud. They haven't verbally confirmed they're dating ... but the pictures are certainly pointing to something romantic going on.

As you know, Lily is in the midst of separating from David Harbour, whom she married in Las Vegas in 2020. She turned a lot of heads as she allegedly addressed their marriage in her new album "West End Girl" and accused him of repeated infidelity.

The "Stranger Things" star has not addressed the cheating rumors ... though his alleged mistress reportedly hit back at the "false narrative being pushed" just days ago.