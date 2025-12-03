Lily Allen Selling Butt Plugs With New Album 'West End Girl'

Plug In My New Album And Play ...

Lily Allen is plugging her new album in an unusual way ... she's selling butt plugs that double as a USB drive containing her new tunes.

The singer is hawking the sex toy-shaped electronics on her website for $34 a pop ... and while it looks like a blue-and-white polka-dot butt plug, Lily says it's really "a novelty USB device intended for data storage only." Sure, Jan.

Lily sings about finding butt plugs and other pleasure toys in her song "P***y Palace," which is on the new album, and accuses her partner of using them -- plus a treasure trove of other kinky items -- to cheat on her.

The lyrics go ... "Sex toys, butt plugs, lube inside / Hundreds of Trojans, you're so f***ing broken / How'd I get caught up in your double life?"

Lily's album is chock full of scathing lyrics and cryptic messages that fans are convinced reference the unraveling of her marriage to "Stranger Things" star David Harbour.

Lily and David separated earlier this year after 5 years of marriage.

The website is getting loads of traffic ... so it seems this is a hit.