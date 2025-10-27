Lily Allen & David Harbour Selling NYC Home For $8M Amid Album Bombshells

Lily Allen and David Harbour are putting their 4-year marriage behind them. They've just put their NYC home on the market, TMZ has learned.

The Brooklyn home for sale is a late 19th-century 5-bed, 4-bath, brownstone nestled on "one of the most sought-after blocks" in Carroll Gardens. For all that, they're fetching a pretty penny -- $7,995,000.

As you know, The "Smile" singer's new album "West End Girl" seems to be all about their ugly separation, and the titular first song on the album, "West End Girl," is all about this townhouse.

Among the many bombshells revealed in "West End Girl," are allegations Harbour lied about wanting an open marriage to cheat on her, and that his infidelity almost cost her her sobriety.

On "Relapse" she sings, “The ground is gone beneath me / You pulled the safety net / I moved across an ocean from my family, from my friends / The foundation is shattered / You’ve made such a f***ing mess.”

She also opens up about dropping off his things at an apartment that she thought was a space for him to work, but was heartbroken to find evidence that he had been cheating.

“I didn’t know it was your pussy palace, pussy palace, pussy palace, pussy palace / I always thought it was a dojo, dojo, dojo / So am I looking at a sex addict, sex addict, sex addict, sex addict?” she sings.