Lily Allen Says She Often Turns Down Husband David Harbour's Sex Requests

Lily Allen's getting real about her sex life ... saying she's just not as experimental in the bedroom as she used to be -- and, she often turns down her husband's sexy time desires.

The actress talked through it with Miquita Oliver on their "Miss Me?" podcast ... pulling back the sheets on hooking up with her man David Harbour -- and, she says she regularly axes her dude's desires.

The way LA explains it ... she's not trying to kink-shame DH -- but, she admits David will say he wants to experiment between the sheets, and then straight up tells him it's not happening.

She says she doesn't try to shoot him down in a mean way ... but, she jokes she regularly says she has a headache and doesn't feel up to gettin' down in that way.

When asked why she's not as adventurous as she used to be ... Lily chalks it up to quitting drinking -- saying she almost never had sex without being intoxicated before getting with Harbour.

Lily also gives some details on her past behaviors ... including hooking up with female sex workers -- something she previously revealed in her memoir "My Thoughts Exactly."

Lily jokes she hopes David -- who she married back in 2020 -- doesn't listen to the pod ... 'cause if so, he might wonder where all her sex appeal went!