Lily Allen Says She's Had a Few Abortions, Can't Remember Exactly How Many

Play video content BBC

Lily Allen isn't sugarcoating a thing -- boldly revealing she’s had "quite a few" abortions ... so many, she says, she can’t even remember how many.

Yup, the British singer laid it all out on the latest episode of her 'Miss Me?' podcast -- telling cohost Miquita Oliver that if she really thought about it, the number’s probably around four or five.

The reveal didn’t faze Miquita one bit -- she chimed in saying she’s had around five abortions herself, adding how freeing it felt to say it out loud without anyone there to judge or shoot them down for it.

Lily reflected on one of her experiences, saying the guy who got her pregnant actually paid for the abortion -- something she weirdly saw as romantic at the time. That changed fast, though -- he never contacted her again.

The singer didn’t hold back, chalking up his radio silence to the fact that she was, in her words, "a f***in' crazy bitch -- still am."