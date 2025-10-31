Lily Allen Gives Out Butt Plugs to Celebrate New Album at Launch Party

Lily Allen is going all out for her new album "West End Girl" ... by gifting supporters something to put, ummm ... all in.

Get this ... the singer hosted a celebration for her new record -- her first in 7 years -- last Friday, and according to The London Standard, she gave out butt plugs! Some social media users claim they're actually USBs with her album on them ... but we haven't gotten to the bottom of it.

FYI, Lily sings about finding butt plugs and other pleasure toys in her new song "P***y Palace," and accuses her partner of using them -- plus a myriad of other kinky items -- to cheat on her with.

The lyrics go ... "Sex toys, butt plugs, lube inside / Hundreds of Trojans, you're so f***ing broken / How'd I get caught up in your double life?"

As you may have heard, "West End Girl" is full of scathing lyrics and cryptic messages that fans believe allude to the breakdown of her marriage to "Stranger Things" star David Harbour.

The "Smile" singer-songwriter told Perfect Magazine her new work "could be considered autofiction," which combines autobiography and fiction.

Lily and David have been married for 5 years and separated earlier this year.