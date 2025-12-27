Brooklyn and Nicola Beckham Ditch David and Victoria on Christmas

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola were a no-show for the Beckham family Christmas festivities this year, instead celebrating with Nicola's parents Nelson Peltz and Claudia Heffner Peltz.

Check out the pics -- Brooklyn and the "Bates Motel" actress were all smiles as they posed in their matching Christmas pajamas ... also making sure to get a snap with Nelson and Claudia. They captioned their holiday photo dump ... "We wish everyone a merry christmas and a happy new year filled with so much love, peace and happiness ❤️🎄⭐️."

As you know, there's not much peace between Brooklyn and his parents right now. TMZ reported in May there had been issues boiling ever since Brooklyn and Nicola's wedding in 2022, where we were told Nicola was left in tears after Victoria hijacked their first dance. Then, there were tensions when Brooklyn's little bro Romeo Beckham started seeing Kim Turnbull, who Brooklyn had a past with.

Play video content TMZ.com

Their estrangement didn't seem to sleet on anyone's holiday ... 'cause David and Victoria also looked jolly in several videos they posted of their own Christmas celebration, which included sons Romeo and Cruz Beckham, plus their daughter, Harper. Their shindig seemed to be a cozy and festive gathering full of dancing, plentiful food and drink and decor to set the scene.

Play video content Instagram/@victoriabeckham/@davidbeckham