David and Victoria Beckham Were Blocked by Brooklyn, Cruz Claims

The Beckham family drama continues to unfold as Cruz Beckham is now defending his parents after a report alleged they unfollowed their son, Brooklyn, on social media.

Cruz took to Instagram Sunday morning to address the rumors that Victoria and David Beckham unfollowed their eldest, denying the story by writing"NOT TRUE" witha screenshot of it.

He goes on to say his mum and dad would never unfollow their son, and they actually "woke up blocked." Cruz mentions he also got blocked by his brother, but it's unclear when the three were nixed from Brooklyn's account.

Back in September, sources with direct knowledge told TMZ ... tensions between Brooklyn, his wife Nicola and his famous parents remain sky high, with zero contact or attempts at reconciliation. We're told some family members are frustrated David and Victoria haven't stepped up or made any good-faith effort to mend things.

As we first reported in May ... Victoria felt Nicola stole her son and even caused drama at the couple's 2022 wedding by barging onto the dance floor during the couple's first dance, leaving Nicola in tears.