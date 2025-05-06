Nicola Peltz Standing Up to Brooklyn Beckham's 'Toxic' Parents David & Victoria Amid Drama

More drama is brewing in the Beckham family -- after we broke the news Brooklyn and Romeo Beckham are not speaking to one another, we've learned the animosity has fully infiltrated the eldest Beckham brother's relationship with his allegedly "toxic" parents.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... Brooklyn and his wife of three years, Nicola Peltz, are fed up with the way David and Victoria Beckham treat them -- especially after they've tried to patch up their relationship several times, to no avail.

Here's what we know ... Nicola doesn't appreciate the way "narcissistic" David and Victoria treat her hubby, and she's the first romantic partner of his to put her foot down, which they don't like.

As you know ... there have been years of rumors that Victoria and Nicola don't get along, and, we're told the fashion designer thinks Nicola stole her precious son from her -- and even stirred the pot by interrupting their first dance as a couple at their 2022 wedding by running up to the dance floor and basically pushing Nicola away.

This apparently left her in tears. Remember ... Nicola went on the record squashing chatter that there were hiccups in their relationship -- and even gave a story about why Victoria didn't design her wedding gown. Of course, not everyone bought that at the time.

As for David, TMZ is told by a source that he "verbally berates" Brooklyn on the phone ... but Victoria tries to smooth things over by immediately sending Nicola a loving text so there's no proof the former soccer pro "didn’t just scream at Brooklyn for an hour."

That being said, Nicola and Brooklyn are "devastated" by "performative" David and Victoria's behavior and feel they are choosing to scapegoat Nicola rather than sit down and talk through their issues.

Our insider says the young couple "have made themselves available for months and months to discuss all of the ongoing drama," but that David and Victoria refuse to talk with her around "because she always talks back to them and stands up for Brooklyn."

Adding more salt to the wound, we're told Nicola believes she's always supported her hubby's family by attending Victoria’s fashion shows and promoting her products on social media, but doesn't get the same treatment.

For instance, our source says Nicola asked Victoria to promote her dog rescue, Yogi’s House, during the L.A. wildfires in January ... but Victoria apparently blamed her social media coordinator by saying "she’s not posting content right now."

Of course, this update comes after we learned Brooklyn and Nicola flew to London last week to celebrate his dad's big 5-0 together ... but were turned down because they wanted to meet privately before the official festivities commenced.

The pair skipped the shindig altogether.