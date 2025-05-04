David Beckham Celebrates 50th Birthday Party in London, Son Brooklyn No Show

David Beckham turned 50 in style, throwing a lavish private party over the weekend -- but two notable family members were absent amid ongoing family drama.

The star-studded shindig went down on Saturday night at Michelin-star restaurant Core in London’s upscale Notting Hill.

The soccer legend, who officially hit the milestone on Friday, was joined by an A-list guest list that included wife Victoria Beckham, Tom Cruise who is rumored to have brought his new girlfriend, Ana de Armas, Eva Longoria, Gordon Ramsay and Guy Ritchie.

Also on hand were the couple’s younger children -- Romeo, Cruz, and Harper -- all dressed to the nines for the formal affair. The men wore tuxedos, most choosing white jackets paired with black pants and bow ties.

Noticeably missing from the party were Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz. We broke the story ... Brooklyn and his younger brother, Romeo are not on speaking terms due to Romeo’s relationship with Kim Turnbull — who briefly had a romantic history with Brooklyn years ago.

While the past is behind Brooklyn, sources told us he and Nicola have concerns about Kim’s intentions and whether she's dating Romeo for the right reasons. Our sources told us Brooklyn and Nicola will not be present at any public family events that Kim is at.

Despite the ongoing drama, the party looked like a fun night.