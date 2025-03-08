Brooklyn Beckham Shares David And Victoria's Advice For Formula E Driving

Play video content TMZSports.com

David and Victoria Beckham's son has a need for speed ... and he's telling TMZ Sports the solid advice his parents gave him before pursuing his passion!!

We caught up with Brooklyn Beckham to talk about his journey with the "Formula E Evo Sessions" -- which gave 11 personalities a chance to get behind the fastest electric race car around after a ton of intense training -- and he said his family's main concern was that he was safe.

"It's something that me and my dad bonded over, over the years," he said. "Both into cars, both into racing. He was really excited, but just said, 'Be careful.'"

The 26-year-old said his mom had a similar message ... but most importantly, she told him to "have fun."

Looking ahead to the future, Beckham was non-committal on whether it'll be something he chases long term ... but said he would love to do more on the track, 'cause he really loves the sport.

As for his time on the Evo Sessions ... Beckham couldn't have spoken higher on his experience.