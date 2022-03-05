Brooklyn Beckham and Fiancée Find Buyer for $11M Beverly Hills Estate

Brooklyn Beckham and his fiancée, Nicola Peltz, are one giant step closer to taking their talents to Miami ... cause the couple just found a buyer for their $11 mil L.A. mansion.

The couple's unloading their 5-bedroom, 7-bathroom pad -- less than a year after buying it -- as they reportedly shop around for a more humble abode on the west coast and also a home in MIA.

Once the deal is made and the keys are handed over, the buyer will definitely be able to let his/her hair down -- the place has a ton of zen.

There's a white crystal quartz massage room, sauna, heated pool, spa, steam room and a rooftop made for meditation.

Might we add, it also comes with a pretty amazing view that overlooks a portion of L.A.

BTW, 22-year-old Brooklyn's mom and pop, David and Victoria Beckham, have already snagged a penthouse in Miami ... and Nicola has some family in Palm Beach. So, the South FL move will put them closer to family.

The couple got engaged back in July 2020 and moved into the mansion back in summer 2021.

As they gear up to tie the knot, looks like they are keeping family at the forefront of their mind.