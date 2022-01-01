Kenny Chesney Sells Home in Nashville for $11.5 Million
Kenny Chesney Sells Nashville Home for $11.5mil!!
1/1/2022 12:35 AM PT
Kenny Chesney just unloaded his HUGE home in the Nashville area for $11.5 mil ... and that price comes at a huge discount.
The country singer originally listed the 4 bedroom, 9 bath home for $13.9M, but apparently it just sat, in the middle of a housing boom no less.
Despite the fact the house didn't move at its original price, Kenny scored a hefty profit. He bought the property back in 2009 for $9.25 mil.
The property is 56 acres in Franklin, TN, with the main house just under 12,600 sq ft.
The new owner will have no parking problems, with a 10-car garage -- unless the buyer's Jerry Seinfeld or Jay Leno. It also has a home theatre, infinity swimming pool, spa, limestone fireplaces and other bells and whistles.
It has 360-degree views ... so it lords over Music City.