Devin Druid of '13 Reasons Why' Sells Home for $1.4 Million

Admittedly, it's a very L.A. rite of passage, but actor Devin Druid's achieved it -- his first million-dollar home, a suburban pad he just sold for nearly $1.5 mil... TMZ has learned.

As you can see in the photos, the gated equestrian home just north of L.A.'s San Fernando Valley is quite elaborate, with 5 bedrooms and a guest house -- and while it's hardly a Hollywood Hills luxury mansion ... keep in mind the "13 Reasons Why" star was only 20 when he bought this place.

Pretty sweet starter home, with just over 4,200 sq. ft., for Devin, who paid $940k for it back in 2018 ... so, he'll probably turn a small profit too.

L.A. real estate guru, Roger Perry, had a hand in the sale, repping Devin.

Of course, this sort of thing is right up Roger's alley... he was previously featured on 'Million Dollar Listing' and racked up a long list of exclusive clientele in L.A. and Bev Hills.

Devin's giving up his backyard oasis, which we're told is the epitome of "peace and quiet with the conveniences of city life."