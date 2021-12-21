Realtor Uses Beyonce's Name to Sell Lot Next to Her Childhood Home

A vacant lot next to one of Beyonce's childhood homes is up for sale in Houston... and of course, the sellers are making it all about Bey to try and push the property.

The piece of land, located on Rosedale Street in Houston, is right next to the house where Beyonce spent her early years. The vacant lot was listed for $315k earlier this year but was pulled off-market in November. Interested buyers are still welcome, and there's a number available for them to call and inquire.

As you can see in photos, realtors are doubling down on the fact Beyonce was the girl next door... even if it was many many years ago. There is a huge sign on the tiny lot -- about a tenth of an acre -- that says "Build On Beyonce's Old Block."

The Knowles family bought their home on the street for $64k in 1981, but moved out before Solange was born in 1986.

It's unclear if they've gotten any offers, but one thing's for sure ... it's bound to attract a Beyhive of attention!!!