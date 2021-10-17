Jay-Z, Beyonce Selling New Orleans Mansion That Caught Fire in July

Jay-Z and Beyonce are saying au revoir to New Orleans with a fire sale, of sorts -- just months after their mansion there ignited, they're selling it.

The power couple is listing the 1925 pad, asking for $4,450,000. The 13,292 square foot pad has 7-bedrooms, 8-bathrooms and was originally a Presbyterian church. It's since been retrofitted to not only house the rich and famous, but also hold special events.

Nestled in NOLA's Historic Garden District -- and just steps from the main Mardi Gras parade route -- the home's hosted weddings, salons and major recording stars and corporate execs.

It's easy to see why the rapper and singer loved this place ... the mansion's acoustics are unparalleled. According to the listing ... a Grammy winner once said, "I did my best writing ever, while watching the sunset from the rooftop garden!" The listing doesn't reveal who said that, but it easily could have been Jay or Bey.

In any event, the 3-story building with 26-foot ceilings features Spanish baroque architecture. The building itself is divided into one main residence with 3 apartments that are each approximately 1,000-square-feet.

One big bonus ... the house will be painted to the new owner's liking prior to the deal closing.

The listing comes nearly 3 months after the mansion caught on fire. The blaze lasted a little over 2 hours, and it was classified as simple arson.