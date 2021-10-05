Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Selling Hollywood Hills Home for $35 Mil

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel want to say bye, bye, bye to a significant piece of their L.A. life -- the couple's trying to offload their pad there ... and for quite a bundle, no less.

JT & JB have just listed their Hollywood Hills villa for a whopping $35 million -- which has served as Justin's L.A. headquarters since the dude first bought the estate waaaay back in 2002 (N'SYNC's heyday) for a mere $8.3 mil. Damn you, inflation!!!

Anyway, it proved to be a fantastic investment for him ... because since then, he met Jess, had a family -- and seriously spruced up the place with some major renovations over the years, including adding a monster pool in the backyard ... plus other bells and whistles.

The price tag -- especially with the market being what it is today -- is warranted, considering what's inside and out. First off, the property sits on a 10-acre lot, with 7-bedrooms and 13-bathrooms ... so anyone can take a poop at any time, without a worry in the world. 💩

There are other amenities too ... a private screening room, a personal gym, a tennis court (with lights), a gourmet kitchen, and a freaking guest house to boot. It's the epitome of Tinseltown luxury. Speaking of that ... it used to belong to none other than Errol Flynn!

If Justin gets anywhere near his asking price here ... he'll have cleared well over $20 million in profit -- which is freakin' awesome (for him and his fam).