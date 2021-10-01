NeNe Leakes Lists Georgia Mansion for Nearly Double 2015 Sale Price

NeNe Leakes is looking to part with her massive estate outside Atlanta ... and make a pretty penny doing it, too.

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star recently listed her 5-bed, 7-bath mansion in Georgia for $4 million ... nearly double the $2.1 mil she paid when she snagged it up in 2015.

The Mediterranean home is nearly 10,000 sq. ft. with a resort-style pool with waterfall features on the main level ... and boasts all the amenities you'd expect the 'RHOA' powerhouse to have -- including a massive walk-in closet.

We're told Nene bought the house as a shell and poured a ton of money into it.

The property's also nestled in a gorgeous, gated country club community right next to a golf course ... so the views and the landscaping are top-notch. Elaine Richardson with Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty has the listing.