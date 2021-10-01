NeNe Leakes Lists Georgia Mansion for Nearly Double 2015 Sale Price
10/1/2021 12:20 AM PT
NeNe Leakes is looking to part with her massive estate outside Atlanta ... and make a pretty penny doing it, too.
"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star recently listed her 5-bed, 7-bath mansion in Georgia for $4 million ... nearly double the $2.1 mil she paid when she snagged it up in 2015.
The Mediterranean home is nearly 10,000 sq. ft. with a resort-style pool with waterfall features on the main level ... and boasts all the amenities you'd expect the 'RHOA' powerhouse to have -- including a massive walk-in closet.
We're told Nene bought the house as a shell and poured a ton of money into it.
The property's also nestled in a gorgeous, gated country club community right next to a golf course ... so the views and the landscaping are top-notch. Elaine Richardson with Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty has the listing.
Sadly, NeNe putting her house on the market comes just weeks after the passing of her husband, Gregg ... who died at 66 after battling colon cancer.