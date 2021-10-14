Cardi B's New $1.5 Mil Dominican Republic Home from Offset is Awesome

Cardi B's birthday gift from Offset really shows how $1.5 million goes a lot further in the Caribbean than it does in Hollywood ... check out this pad!!!

As we told you ... Cardi's hubby unveiled his present to her at her 29th birthday bash earlier this week -- a sweet chunk of real estate in the Dominican Republic -- but now we're getting a first look inside, and it has awesome ocean views.

The newly constructed, luxurious villa has 7 beds, 7 baths and 8,000-sq.-ft of living space ... sitting on a 4-acre hillside lot right near the beach.

As you can see ... the 4-story mansion features not one, but 2 main entrances, an Italian kitchen, wine fridge, rooftop pool and a separate studio with a kitchen and living room.

The property's also inside a guarded and gated private community that boasts 3 tennis courts, private beach access, 2 more pools and, of course, a helipad!!! Gotta beat that tourist traffic.

