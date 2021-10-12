Cardi B's 29th Birthday Bash, Offset Unveils New Home He Bought Her

Play video content TMZSports.com

Cardi B was bumpin' and grindin' all over her man at her 29th birthday party, and then he paid her back ... with a new home!!!

Offset revealed Cardi's bday present in the middle of her star-studded party Monday night at L.A. River Studios -- he bought her a house ... with a damn pool on the roof.

The Migos rapper got on the mic and unveiled his gift with a video presentation, saying he wanted to get her something extra special after the big year they just had ... including the birth of their son last month.

It sounds like Cardi's new crib is in the Dominican Republic -- her family's homeland -- and it looks like Offset found a nice, secluded spot surrounded by palm trees.

Cardi's party was rocking all night, with a Caribbean "dancehall" theme that had everyone in attendance movin'. Just some of the big names celebrating with them included Tiffany Haddish, Teyana Taylor, 2 Chainz, Lizzo, Snoop Dogg, Taraji P. Henson, Chance the Rapper, Winnie Harlow, Karrueche Tran, PnB Rock, Anitta, Larsa Pippen and Trey Songz.

The dinner menu was also straight outta the islands -- jerk chicken, oxtail, rice and plantains to go with all the tequila and vodka cocktails.