Cardi B and Offset Hit Up Balenciaga Show During Paris Fashion Week

Cardi B pretty much accounted for every color in the rainbow as she hit up the Balenciaga fashion show Saturday in Paris.

Cardi and Offset caused some serious rubbernecking as they made their entrance during Paris Fashion Week.

Cardi wore an enormous hat and a super colorful trench coat covered in newsprint. And, check out the bling!

There were a bunch of celebs and supermodels on hand, but Cardi undeniably stole the show ... something that happens quite a bit.

Cardi, who gave birth just last month, is clearly back in action ... and, dare we say, looking great.

Balenciaga has cleverly engineered a publicity campaign that has put the company squarely in the zeitgeist of fashion. In addition to Cardi becoming the face of the brand, Kim Kardashian -- clearly with the help and influence of one Kanye West -- made headlines with her getup at last month's Met Gala.