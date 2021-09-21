Rihanna Relists Hollywood Hills Mansion for $7.8 Million

Rihanna's apparently had enough of her home that sits high above L.A.'s famous Hollywood Blvd. ... so it's back on the market for the second time.

RiRi bought the 6-bed, 9-bath mansion back in 2017 for a cool $6.8 million, but after a year of strife in 2018 that included 2 break-ins at her pad that was part of a string of celeb burglaries ... she listed it for $7.5 mil in December 2018.

Nothing came of that, so the Fenty founder took it off the market and turned the 7,000 sq-ft palace into a luxury rental home with a $35k per month price tag.

The neo-Mediterranean home comes with a movie theater inside, a fully equipped gym, a fireplace, a billiard room, a guest house plus a pool and a huge yard -- so it's probably worth it -- but Rihanna has several other residential properties in the area ... so it's time to part with this one.