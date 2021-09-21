Rihanna Relists Hollywood Hills Mansion for $7.8 Million

9/21/2021 7:23 AM PT
Rihanna's Hollywood Hills House
Rihanna's apparently had enough of her home that sits high above L.A.'s famous Hollywood Blvd. ... so it's back on the market for the second time.

RiRi bought the 6-bed, 9-bath mansion back in 2017 for a cool $6.8 million, but after a year of strife in 2018 that included 2 break-ins at her pad that was part of a string of celeb burglaries ... she listed it for $7.5 mil in December 2018.

Nothing came of that, so the Fenty founder took it off the market and turned the 7,000 sq-ft palace into a luxury rental home with a $35k per month price tag.

The neo-Mediterranean home comes with a movie theater inside, a fully equipped gym, a fireplace, a billiard room, a guest house plus a pool and a huge yard -- so it's probably worth it -- but Rihanna has several other residential properties in the area ... so it's time to part with this one.

She's put it back up for sale with a slightly higher asking price of just below $7.8 million. The home's listed with "Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles" stars James Harris and David Parnes.

