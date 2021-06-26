Brooklyn Beckham & Fiancee Snap Up Beverly Hills Fortress of a Home

Brooklyn Beckham and his fiancee, Nicola Peltz, are well on their way to a happy, married life -- and they made sure to take care of one of the most important things for that ... a beautiful home in the heart of L.A.

David Beckham's eldest son -- who's just 22 years old, BTW -- and Nicola just snapped up a gorgeous estate in Beverly Hills ... for a whopping $10.5 million, no less. We're told that's a mil over what the asking price was for this place, so you can tell they really wanted it.

Makes sense to us -- the 5-bedroom, 5.5 bath two-story mansion is a modern-day beaut in every respect ... just check out these photos, and you'll see what we're talking about.

Aside from the vast number of windows surrounding the home -- which we're sure is great for natural lighting -- the crib comes with luxury perks such as a private yoga room/gym, a dry sauna, a steam room, a juice bar, and yes ... there's a sweet pool on site too.

Don't even get us started on the views ... the house is tucked away in a canyon area, and it's overlooking a good portion of L.A. It's an awesome purchase -- one we're sure will serve them (and possibly their future family) well in the years to come. Major congrats!!!