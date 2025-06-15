David Beckham Shouts Out All Four Kids on Father’s Day Amid Son Brooklyn Drama

David Beckham marked Father’s Day with a heartfelt tribute to his role as a dad -- including a rare nod to all four of his children, even amid family drama with his son, Brooklyn.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the soccer star shared a touching post celebrating life as a father. "My most important and favorite job in life is being a dad," he wrote. "I’m so proud of all of you. Like daddy -- sorry boys -- tells you every day, I’ll always be here for you no matter what."

David also gave a special shoutout to wife Victoria writing, "Mummy, thank you for the most important part -- making me a father. There’s no greater gift in life."

The post featured nostalgic throwback photos of Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper. David included the accounts of all three sons -- notably including Brooklyn, despite the pair’s fallout.

Brooklyn hasn’t reacted to the tribute, but his younger brothers made their support known in the comments. "You mean the world to us and inspire us every single day, Dad, I love you," Cruz wrote, while Romeo added, "Love you always."

We broke the story ... Brooklyn and his brother Romeo have not been speaking for months ever since Romeo started dating Kim Turnbull -- Brooklyn's ex, whose intentions he didn't trust with his bro -- even though Romeo recently split from Kim.

