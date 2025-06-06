Romeo Beckham Cruises Through Paris After Split From Kim Turnbull

Romeo Beckham's looking to mend his broken heart in the City of Love ... painting Paris red after his shocking split from girlfriend Kim Turnbull.

The son of David and Victoria Beckham walked the city streets Friday night in a toned-down ensemble ... sweats and a beanie on.

He's not crying over his lost love in these pics ... but, he ain't grinning either -- instead staring straight ahead with a stony expression and occasionally checking his phone.

We don't know what he's looking at on his phone, but we'd guess it's not a text from Turnbull ... 'cause we confirmed the two are dunzo after their relationship caused quite the Beckham family spat. Reports confirm the breakup was amicable.

As you know ... Romeo's brother Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz weren't happy with Romeo and Kim's relationship -- with sources telling us they would not attend any events where the couple was in attendance, too.

They actually missed out on David's 50th birthday because of it ... and, though the relationship is over, our sources say reconciliation between Brooklyn, Nicola and the rest of the family is uncertain at this time.

We're told Brooklyn and Nicola are weighing whether or not they want to open the door to their lives to the rest of the Beckhams again ... or if too much damage has already been done.