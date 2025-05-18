Victoria and David Beckham Not Speaking to Brooklyn Despite Performative Social Media Posts

Victoria and David Beckham are presenting a big happy family ... but that doesn't seem to be the case behind the scenes.

The famous couple has been sharing photos on social media that include their son Brooklyn ... making it seem like they've settled a recent family feud ... but we've learned that's NOT the case.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ … Brooklyn and his wife of three years, Nicola Peltz, have still not spoken or made amends with Victoria and David, despite Brooklyn's parents recently using their social media to shout out Brooklyn.

In fact, we're told there's been zero attempt from Victoria or David to patch up their relationship with Brooklyn and Nicola. This despite Victoria posting a family throwback photo which included Brooklyn, who she tagged, and David including Brooklyn in a touching Mother's Day post.

The family feud stems from Brooklyn's beef with his brother Romeo -- Brooklyn doesn't like that Romeo is dating his ex -- and it looks like Victoria and David have sided with Romeo.

Our sources say Brooklyn and Nicola tried to talk things out with Victoria and David earlier this month at David's 50th birthday party in London, but they were turned down ... and there hasn't been any attempt from Victoria and David to thaw the ice.

As we told you ... Nicola and Brooklyn are "devastated" by "performative" David and Victoria's behavior.