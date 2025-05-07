Brooklyn Beckham's Ex Lexi Wood Calls David and Victoria the 'Coolest'

Ex Says His Parents Are the 'Coolest' ...

Brooklyn Beckham's family is just the "nicest" despite claims that David and Victoria are actually "toxic" ... this according to one of Brooklyn's exes.

Reality television star Lexi Wood -- who was linked to Beckham back in 2018 when she was just 20 years old -- opened up about her relationship with the fam during an appearance on "The Viall Files" podcast Wednesday.

Wood says that -- because she was so young -- she and Brooklyn didn't spend a ton of time with the family unit ... but, she adds, they're just the "nicest."

She heaped praise on David and Victoria specifically ... saying they're so cool, and Victoria's a style icon in her opinion.

The "Summer House" star isn't taking sides in Brooklyn's current family feud though ... 'cause she had some kind words about Brooklyn's wife, Nicola Peltz, too -- saying she and Brooklyn have a wonderful relationship.

We broke the story ... sources familiar with the situation say Nicola and Brooklyn are tired of David and Victoria -- especially since they've tried patching things up with the family multiple times.

Play video content TMZ.com

We're told Nicola doesn't like the way David and Victoria treat Brooklyn ... with sources saying David will berate Brooklyn for hours -- and, then Victoria will text a loving message to make sure no one knows Brooklyn just took it on the chin.

Last week, Brooklyn and Nicola tried to see David for his 50th birthday ... but, they were denied -- and, they won't go to family functions anymore because of Brooklyn's other beef with his brother Romeo.