Romeo Beckham Looks Tense at Soccer Game in Paris Amid Family Drama

Romeo Beckham looked tense while watching a soccer match in Paris Wednesday night amid the boiling family drama back at home involving his relationship with his girlfriend.

While it was likely no joy watching his team, Arsenal, lose to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semifinal ... we can't help but think Romeo might have had a bit more on his mind considering his romance with Kim Turnbull has thrown a red card between him and his big bro Brooklyn.

TMZ broke the story ... the pair are not on speaking terms because Brooklyn does not approve of Kim dating Romeo.

We're told it's not because the eldest Beckham brother has any lingering feelings for Kim -- he's happily married to Nicola Peltz -- but because he doesn't think his ex has the right intentions in dating Romeo.

Play video content TMZ.com

The ordeal has driven a wedge between the entire family as David and Victoria Beckham support Romeo and Kim.

Brooklyn and Nicole have noticeably skipped out on numerous family events -- including David's 50th birthday celebration just a week ago.

TMZ learned Brooklyn isn't just upset about the Romeo drama, but also how he is treated by his famous parents -- calling them "toxic." We're told Brooklyn and Nicola have tried several times to mend their fractured relationship with David and Victoria -- but the former soccer pro and fashion designer aren't having it, saying Nicola always talks back to them.