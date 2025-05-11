Brooklyn Beckham Was 'Strangely Alone' At Formula E Event, Day After 26th Birthday

Brooklyn Beckham was all on his own at his Formula E race event ... with David and Victoria reportedly not even showing up as he undertook the dangerous endeavor.

The Times published a feature on Brooklyn Saturday, with reporting from when one of their reporters sat down with him in Miami in early March during Formula E's "Evo Sessions" -- an event where influencers came out to race cars to raise the profile of the F1 competitor.

In the article, the writer reveals while other stars -- like 'Harry Potter' actor Tom Felton and former soccer standout Sergio Agüero -- were surrounded by large entourages at the event, Brooklyn only had the Jaguar team, whose car he was racing.

The report says, "Nicola [Peltz] was here earlier in the week but is not around today, nor are any other Beckhams. Amid all the flummery, he seems strangely alone" ... "today" refers to the first day of the session, March 5.

If you don't know, the Evo Sessions took place on the 5th and 6th ... and, Brooklyn turned 26 on March 4 -- so, it seems only Nicola saw him around that time while David, Victoria and his siblings didn't.

Even stranger, the Beckhams reportedly purchased a Miami mansion in 2024 ... so, it's not like they didn't have a nearby place to say that meets their necessary security requirements.

As you know ... Brooklyn and Nicola are on the outs with the rest of the family -- with sources close to the situation telling us Nicola's standing up to his allegedly "toxic" parents.

Our sources say Peltz doesn't like the "narcissistic" attitudes of David and Victoria ... and, we're told she's also unhappy with the way David allegedly berates Brooklyn on the phone for hours at a time.

As you know, David turned 50 earlier this month ... but, Brooklyn and Nicola didn't attend the public family events -- because they don't want to be anywhere near Brooklyn's brother Romeo and his girlfriend, Kim Turnbull. Sources tell us they tried to meet with David and Victoria in private that weekend but were rebuffed.

The beef has been going on between Brooklyn and Romeo for sometime ... unclear if it played a factor in David and Victoria not attending the EVO Sessions.

We spoke to Brooklyn around the time of the event ... and, he said his parents gave him some good advice -- which may have just been a face-saving move amid the drama.