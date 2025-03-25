Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham's Romantic Santa Barbara Vacay
Love is in the air -- Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham just took a trip to beautiful Santa Barbara, California ... and totally vibed out with the stunning scenery and romantic ambiance!

The duo -- who tied the knot in 2022 -- shared a series of snaps on social media, which included kisses on kisses on kisses, and horseback riding on the beach, of course!

0325-brooklyn-nicola-peltz-beckham-santa-barbara-vacay-sub2_720

Sippin' on Santa Barbara's finest red, the two lovebirds clearly can't get enough of each other, and we are here for the cuteness overload!!!

