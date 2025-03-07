Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Robert Griffin III's Wife, Grete, Shows Off Chiseled Abs In Teeny Bikini

Robert Griffin III's Wife Lookin' Grete!!!

Grete Griffin's Beach Hot Shots
Don't be mad if Robert Griffin III does R-G-3 takes when looking at his wife this week ... the two are currently in the tropics on vacation -- and her body's STUNNING.

Check out some pics Grete Griffin shared on her Instagram page on Friday morning ... the mother of three looks amazing.

In a tiny black bikini, Grete put her abs on full display, showing no matter what the angle is -- whether it's in the sand, soaked in ocean water, or on a boat -- she's as hot as ever.

Robert -- who's not looking so bad himself -- made it known he's a big fan ... locking lips with her after a dip in the sea.

Unclear where the couple is -- Grete would only reveal they're "somewhere between sunkissed and salty" -- but they sure earned their vacation, to say the least.

BIKINI BOD

In addition to being hands-on parents, the two also have been cranking out their "OUTTA POCKET" podcast regularly. Robert just wrapped up a season full of breaking down NFL action, too. And, if you weren't familiar, the duo has created a whole lot of viral Instagram Reels content as well.

It'll be back to work in no time for the Griffins -- but enjoy the vacay for now, lovebirds ... and keep the pics coming!

