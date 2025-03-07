Robert Griffin III's Wife, Grete, Shows Off Chiseled Abs In Teeny Bikini

Don't be mad if Robert Griffin III does R-G-3 takes when looking at his wife this week ... the two are currently in the tropics on vacation -- and her body's STUNNING.

Check out some pics Grete Griffin shared on her Instagram page on Friday morning ... the mother of three looks amazing.

In a tiny black bikini, Grete put her abs on full display, showing no matter what the angle is -- whether it's in the sand, soaked in ocean water, or on a boat -- she's as hot as ever.

Robert -- who's not looking so bad himself -- made it known he's a big fan ... locking lips with her after a dip in the sea.

Unclear where the couple is -- Grete would only reveal they're "somewhere between sunkissed and salty" -- but they sure earned their vacation, to say the least.

Play video content

In addition to being hands-on parents, the two also have been cranking out their "OUTTA POCKET" podcast regularly. Robert just wrapped up a season full of breaking down NFL action, too. And, if you weren't familiar, the duo has created a whole lot of viral Instagram Reels content as well.