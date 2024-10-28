Chicago Bears' Tyrique Stevenson Apologizes For Taunting Fans During Hail Mary

The Chicago Bears lost in heartbreaking fashion against the Washington Commanders ... and one Bears player is owning up to his role in the end result -- apologizing for taunting fans in the middle of Jayden Daniels' game-winning Hail Mary.

Bears defensive back Tyrique Stevenson was in a celebratory mood after his team went up 15-12 with less than half a minute left in the contest ... but it was a bit premature, as the Commanders had one final shot to steal the victory.

To Chicago and teammates my apologies for lack of awareness and focus …. The game ain’t over until zeros hit the clock. Can’t take anything for granted. Notes taken, improvement will happen. #Beardown — Tyrique Stevenson (@dreamchaserTy10) October 28, 2024 @dreamchaserTy10

Instead of concentrating on his coverage, Stevenson turned his back on the action ... and chose to send a message to the home crowd -- all while Daniels was scrambling for his life.

Stevenson eventually rejoined the action when Daniels launched the desperation heave ... and ironically, he tipped the pigskin before it landed in Noah Brown's hands, giving the Commanders the improbable dub.

Video of Stevenson's actions quickly made rounds on social media ... and shortly after the game, the former second-round pick shared his regret over his "lack of awareness and focus" -- vowing to learn from the experience.

"The game ain’t over until zeros hit the clock," he said on X. "Can't take anything for granted. Notes taken, improvement will happen."

Plenty of people online had thoughts about it ... with Pat McAfee saying he thinks the defensive back will "have a BADDDDD time in meetings this week."

Robert Griffin III also weighed in ... saying the whole situation is a classic example of "karma."