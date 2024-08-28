Chicago Bears Getting Dude Wipes Haul After Rookie Mishap

The Chicago Bears are getting their asses saved after former player Theo Benedet made a crucial rookie mistake ... 'cause Dude Wipes is hooking the whole team up with a bunch of product!!

Here's the deal -- the Canadian lineman had a memorable moment on the final episode of HBO's "Hard Knocks" on Tuesday ... when a scene revealed he was tasked with picking up some booty cleaners for his teammates, but came back to the facility with a container of Clorox wipes instead.

Theo Benedet grabbed clorox wipes instead of dude wipes 😂 #NFL pic.twitter.com/AIozmPLe0H — Tanner Phifer (@TannerPhifer) August 28, 2024 @TannerPhifer

The whole room erupted in laughter when Ryan Bates broke down the mishap ... and Benedet -- who was eventually cut from the team (not over this mistake, of course) -- tried to plead his case to no avail.

Well, the folks over at Dude Wipes were watching as it all unfolded ... and decided to step in and help the Bears out in a huge way.

The company tells TMZ Sports it is currently loading up its "Mini Pooper" special delivery vehicle and plugging in the coordinates to the team's facility ... and will dump a bunch of wipes off for the whole squad to use.

We're told D.W. will be able to make it to Bears HQ by the end of next week ... just in time for the 2024-25 season.