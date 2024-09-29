Simone Biles Cheers on Husband Jonathan Owens, Wearing Bears Gear

Simone Biles went all out cheering for her man Jonathan Owens during his game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday ... and, rest easy Bears fans 'cause she left the Packers jacket in the closet.

The 11-time Olympic medalist pulled up to Soldier Field in Chicago ... wearing a blue and orange Bears sweater, a white skirt and white cowboy boots -- tossing up a peace sign for the camera as she sauntered in.

She even stopped by the field pregame ... giving a quick hug and kiss to her better half before kickoff.

All pretty standard for Simone -- who regularly attends JO's games -- except this time she's wearing the appropriate gear ... so, no reason for die-hard Chicagoans to go after the gymnast.

Remember ... during a preseason game in August, Simone came out to support Jonathan in a jacket covered in photos of Owens playing for the Green Bay Packers -- archrivals to his new team.

Obviously, Simone just wanted to support her guy ... but, a lotta fans made a stink about the coat online -- telling her to ditch it for some more Chicago-focused swag.

Play video content TMZSports.com

We caught up with Biles on the street a few weeks after the online controversy ... and, she assured us she's got a ton of Bears gear now -- and, she certainly showed it off today.