Simone Biles Ensures She Has 'Plenty' Of Bears Gear Now After Packers Jacket Drama

The Windy City can now let out a big exhale ... Simone Biles has just ensured TMZ Sports she has so much Chicago swag in her closet now, there should be no more Packers attire on her at Soldier Field going forward.

Biles, of course, ruffled plenty of Bears supporters' feathers with her wardrobe earlier this summer ... when she was seen at her hubby Jonathan Owens' Aug. 17 preseason game wearing a grip of Green Bay logos on her jacket.

It obviously wasn't meant to be any shade -- the piece was just a tribute to Owens, who had played for the Bears' biggest rival for the entirety of 2023, before signing on with Chicago this offseason.

Nonetheless, Monsters of the Midway backers went in on the gymnastics legend -- slamming her on social media for the outfit choice. But, apparently, Biles has already remedied the situation ... telling us out in New York on Thursday it won't happen again.

"Yes, I have plenty [of Bears gear] now," she said, "so, don't you worry, guys!"