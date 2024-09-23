Simone Biles Fuels Up On Calamari, Steak Before Big Gymnastics Show

Simone Biles' upcoming flips and tricks will be fueled, in part, by squid and cow ... 'cause TMZ Sports has learned some 24 hours before her next big gymnastics show, the GOAT chowed down on some calamari and steak!

Our sources tell us ... Biles and several other gymnasts hit up STK in Salt Lake City on Sunday night just before their Monday night Gold Over America Tour show -- and they ate like kings and queens.

Play video content

We're told Biles got things started with a mocktail ... before moving on to some calamari and salad in the appetizer round. For her entree, our sources say she got the 10-ounce filet -- before washing everything down with an array of desserts.

Clearly, Biles loved it all ... as she posted pictures several times from the dinner -- including one where she posed in front of STK's famous signage.

It's not the first time the 27-year-old has enjoyed her time away from the tour mat this month ... just last week, she hit up a tattoo artist following a show to get some fresh ink.

Play video content